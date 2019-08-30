Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 6 precious puppies to adopt now in Jacksonville

Start your day off right by browsing through precious puppies near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Frito, dachshund mix

Frito is a handsome male dachshund puppy being cared for at Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education (DARE). His vaccinations are up to date. From Frito's current caretaker: He loves balls, squeaky toys, zoomies and walks. He actually walks fairly well on a leash. Apply to adopt Frito today at Petfinder.

Ursa, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Ursa is a lovable female Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. Ursa is the perfect family dog, and children will love her. Her vaccinations are already up to date. Here's what Ursa's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: She is a playful puppy. Read more about how to adopt Ursa on Petfinder.

Ova, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Ova is a charming female Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. Ova loves being around people, and she'd be the perfect addition to a home with children. She is vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt Ova on Petfinder.

Swift, mixed breed

Swift is a charming female mixed breed puppy currently residing at Pit Sisters, Inc. Swift will get along great with other dogs, cats and kids. She also has all her shots. Apply to adopt Swift today at Petfinder.

Brooks, mixed breed

Brooks is a charming male mixed breed puppy being cared for at Pit Sisters, Inc. Brooks loves children, cats or dogs. He is vaccinated. Read more about Brooks on Petfinder.

Drea, mixed breed

Drea is a female mixed breed puppy staying at Pit Sisters, Inc. Drea is a social animal, and she'll get along great with other dogs, cats and children. She has all her shots. Read more about how to adopt Drea on Petfinder.

