Puppies in Jacksonville looking for their fur-ever homes

Start your day off right with some pictures of cuddly canines! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Jacksonville.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

B Litter Pups, black Labrador retriever and Dutch shepherd mix

B Litter Pups is a male black Labrador retriever and Dutch shepherd puppy in the care of The Animal Rescue & Adoption Agency (TARAA). B Litter Pups is the life of the party — he loves children, cats or dogs. B Litter Pups has been vaccinated. Read more about how to adopt B Litter Pups on Petfinder.

Freska, bull terrier and border collie mix

Freska is a female bull terrier and border collie puppy in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. She has all of her shots. About Freska: Freska is energetic, loving and a sweet little girl. Freska would benefit from some puppy classes to train her to listen. Read more about Freska on Petfinder.

Yogi, treeing walker coonhound and American bulldog mix

Yogi is a handsome male treeing walker coonhound and American bulldog puppy staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. He already has all of his shots. About Yogi: Yogi was found along side the woods in a rural area, but he isn't a bear. He loves people, gets along with other dogs and ignores the resident cat. Read more about how to adopt Yogi on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline