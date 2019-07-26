These Jacksonville-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of precious puppies near you up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Nova, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix



Nova is a sweet female Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She has all her shots. A note from Nova's caretakers: Rescue sweet Nova, a playful puppy. Apply to adopt Nova today at Petfinder.

Jett, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Jett is a male Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. Jett has all his shots. A note from Jett's current caretaker: Rescue sweet Jet, a playful puppy. Apply to adopt Jett today at Petfinder.

Erabelle, Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix

Erabelle is a female Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier puppy being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. She already has all of her shots. From Erabelle's current caretaker: Rescue sweet Earabelle, whose mom accidentally ate her ear off cleaning her when she was born. She seems not to miss it and appears to have a long hound dog pony tail on one side. She is a playful puppy. Read more about how to adopt Erabelle on Petfinder.

Sage, English pointer and shepherd mix

Sage is a sweet female English pointer and shepherd puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She is already vaccinated. From Sage's current caretaker: Sage is a sweet girl with a hound-like demeanor and loads of playfulness. She has beautiful, sparkly eyes. Apply to adopt Sage today at Petfinder.

