These Jacksonville-based puppies are up for adoption and in need of a good home

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists "more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups" to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Raquel, beagle and boxer mix

Raquel is a female beagle and boxer puppy in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. She has all of her shots and is microchipped. Raquel's current caretakers say: Raquel and the other adorable puppies in her litter were born at the end of June. Raquel is cuddly, loves to be snuggled and would make a wonderful companion. She needs a loving home with a fenced yard. Read more about how to adopt Raquel on Petfinder.

Kirk, beagle and boxer mix

Kirk is a male beagle and boxer puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. He has all of his shots. From Kirk's current caretaker: Kirk is another adorable puppy born to the same litter as Raquel. This fluffy guy also loves to be snuggled and would make a great companion. He just needs a loving home with a fenced yard. Apply to adopt Kirk today at Petfinder.

Farah, beagle and boxer mix

Farah is a lovable female beagle and boxer puppy staying at Pet Rescue North Inc. She's vaccinated. Notes from Farah's caretakers: Good things come in small packages like Farah. She will probably only grow to be around 25 to 35 pounds. But she is cuddly, loves to be snuggled and would make a wonderful companion. She needs a loving home with a fenced yard. Read more about how to adopt Farah on Petfinder.

Isabel, Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Isabel is a female Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier puppy currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. She is already vaccinated. Notes from Isabel's caretakers: Meet Isabel. Like her siblings, she is mild mannered and likes to be around people. Isabel was rescued after a neighbor found her mom and siblings stuck under a barn floor. Now, Isabel seeks a loving home with a fenced yard where she can safely play. Apply to adopt Isabel today at Petfinder.

Cash, Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier mix

Cash is a male Labrador retriever and Staffordshire bull terrier puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. Cash has all his shots. Cash's current caretakers say: Cash is mild mannered and likes to be around people. He was bottle fed by his foster mom when he was only a few weeks old. After Cash's mom was abandoned and gave birth under a barn, he and his siblings were discovered by a neighbor and rescued. Read more about Cash on Petfinder.

Martha, Labrador retriever and coonhound mix

Martha is a sweet female Labrador retriever and coonhound puppy currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She has all of her shots, and we will cover costs to have her microchipped. Here's what Martha's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of her: Martha is part of a litter of sweet, social pups. At 4 months old, this beautiful girl — with a sleek black coat and long floppy ears — is ready for her fur-ever home. It should come with a fenced yard. Apply to adopt Martha today at Petfinder.

