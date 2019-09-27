Want to adopt a pet? Here are 5 lovable pups to adopt now in Jacksonville

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some delightful doggies up for adoption? There are dozens of deserving dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Daisy, Akita

Daisy is a female Akita dog staying at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. She is already house-trained. Daisy is spayed, and she has had all of her shots. Notes from Daisy's caretakers: Daisy was found stray and nearly starved to death. But she's made great strides and is ready to move into a new home with a loving family. Read more about Daisy on Petfinder.

Taz, terrier

Taz is a male terrier dog in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. He's been vaccinated and neutered. He is already house-trained. From Taz's current caretaker: Taz is a sweet dog but unfortunately he's not getting along with one of our other dogs. Read more about Taz on Petfinder.

Missy, Akita

Missy is a lovable female Akita dog being kept at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. She is already house-trained. She's been spayed and vaccinated. Notes from Missy's caretakers: Missy needs a back scratcher. She needs an ear rubber. She needs a human to tell her she's special and beautiful. Apply to adopt Missy today at Petfinder.

Pogo, pit bull terrier

Pogo is a lovable male pit bull terrier dog currently housed at Pet Rescue North Inc. Good news: He is already house-trained. He is neutered and vaccinated. Here's what Pogo's friends at Pet Rescue North Inc. think of him: Pogo is cat-friendly. Pogo is not sure if he likes other dogs or not. I have kept him away from dogs because he gets nervous and cries. Read more about how to adopt Pogo on Petfinder.

Pommy Mama, Pomeranian and spaniel mix

Pommy Mama is a female Pomeranian and spaniel mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's been vaccinated and spayed. From Pommy Mama's current caretaker: Pommy Mama is a sweet little girl. She is rather quiet but loves to be petted. She and her son are very attached. Apply to adopt Pommy Mama today at Petfinder.

