Want to adopt a pet? Here are 7 lovable pups to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Ruby, coonhound

Ruby is a female coonhound being cared for at Pet Rescue North Inc. Ruby loves other dogs. Fear not: She's already house-trained, spayed and vaccinated. From Ruby's current caretaker: She is very loyal and walks on a leash fairly well. She likes her raw hide chew toys. She does like to snuggle at night. She is used to a dog door too. Read more about Ruby on Petfinder.

Gemma, Akita

Gemma is a female Akita being kept at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. She is already spayed and vaccinated, and she has mastered her house-training etiquette. Here's what Gemma's friends at Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of her: This girl is as sweet as she is beautiful. Read more about Gemma on Petfinder.

Jewl, Akita

Jewl is a female Akita in the care of Akita Rescue Society of Florida. She's mastered her house-training etiquette, her vaccinations are up to date, and she's spayed. Notes from Jewl's caretakers: She is a bit shy at first meeting but loves attention. Read more about how to adopt Jewl on Petfinder.

Loki, Akita

Loki is a charming male Akita being kept at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. He is already house-trained, neutered and vaccinated. Notes from Loki's caretakers: A good looking fellow who loves to explore! He would be a great hiking companion or team captain on a scavenger hunt. Always a little ahead of the game, this guy definitely will benefit from a good foundation in basic obedience. Not for the first time Akita owner. Read more about Loki on Petfinder.

Delilah, Akita

Delilah is a charming female Akita currently residing at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Good news: She's already house-trained, vaccinated and spayed. Notes from Delilah's caretakers: Delilah is a very nice dog but will need to be an only dog. She walks with just a few dogs and she does fine, however, she is not tolerant of little dogs. Delilah is very friendly and likes human contact. Read more about Delilah on Petfinder.

Jatzu, Akita

Jatzu is a lovable male Akita being kept at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Jatzu wants to be your one and only: He'll need a home free of other dogs and cats. Fear not: He is already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered. Here's what Jatzu's friends at Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of him: He is kind, but tough in some ways, so would not be suitable as a first Akita. He enjoys games and can be as playful as a pup with the right human partner. Read more about Jatzu on Petfinder.

Peaches, Akita

Peaches is a lovable female Akita currently housed at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Peaches has mastered her house-training etiquette. She's already spayed, and she has had all her shots. Peaches' current caretakers say: This happy-go-lucky girl needs a real Akita person who understands her playful but obstinate nature. She needs strong leadership and opportunities to exercise her high intelligence. A one-dog family candidate, Peaches is sure to win you over with her mischievous charm. Apply to adopt Peaches today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.