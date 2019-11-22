JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People over 18 years old staying in Jacksonville for cancer treatment or awaiting organ transplants have available affordable, temporary lodging, thanks to the Gabriel House of Care.

These families are in crisis emotionally, physically and, often, financially as they have had to leave their homes, families, jobs and support systems behind to pursue life-saving medical treatment.

The nonprofit organization’s goal is to help alleviate at least some of the financial burden and the emotional stress while the families help each other when going through therapy programs.

If you talk with those who have been helped by this organization you will find they find strength, support and hope from one another.

June Levin and her mother Carol stayed at Gabriel House after June was diagnosed with acute lymphoma. Little did she know that a short time later her mom, who has since passed on, would be diagnosed with cancer and be also supported by the people of Gabriel House.

She shared their story freely.

“We never expected to learn mom had cancer after we returned home from our first stay at Gabriel House,” June Levin said. “It was a shock and the news came five days after I learned of my relapse and need for a second bone marrow transplant. However, we picked ourselves up, became caregivers once again for each other and were there to provide support and strength. Knowing we had our family back at Gabriel House made the return trip for my second bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy for mom much easier. There are amazing people at Gabriel House who truly care and stand beside you providing hope and inspiration along the way. It is this family bond that got us through our difficult days.”

Gabriel House also offers a number of free classes including mindfulness-based stress reduction therapy, tai chi, art classes, yoga and nutritional classes for compromised immune systems.

For the good work it does, The Local Station was pleased to honor Gabriel House of Care with its Positively Jax award for November.

To donate and help provide affordable lodging and support services to organ transplant and cancer patients visit: https://gabrielhouseofcare.networkforgood.com.