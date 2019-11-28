JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Employees and volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent’s were hard at work this Thanksgiving, preparing hundreds of meals for families in need.

A total of 700 warm meals will be offered. Ascension St. Vincent’s in Riverside and Clay County prepared the meals using:

165 lbs. of turkey

175 lbs. of green beans

175 lbs. of mashed potatoes

185 lbs. of stuffing

5 cases of fresh cranberries

“We are so grateful for all of our volunteers who wake up early on Thanksgiving morning to prepare and deliver the meals to hundreds of local families in need,” said Tom VanOsdol, Ascension Florida’s president and CEO.

Ascension St. Vincent’s partners with Aging True Community Senior Services to identify meal recipients through its Meals on Wheels program, which serves more than 6,000 seniors in Northeast Florida.