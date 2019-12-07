Salute to Nassau County Council on Aging’s 45 years of service

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. – A dinner, dance and fundraiser Friday night at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort celebrated the Council on Agin’s 45 years of service to seniors in Nassau County.

News4Jax anchor Kent Justice was master of ceremonies at the Council on Aging’s 16th annual gala, themed “SS Saphhire Seas, Gem of the Island.” State Sen. Aaron Bean looked the part, dressing as “Admiral of Auction, the Commodore of Coin” has he hosted a live auction to raise money in support of NCCOA.

“In almost five decades, NCCOA now offers a full complement of programs, services and resources for seniors in Nassau County," Executive Director Janice Ancrum said.

Pianist John Springer and the Leelynn Osborn Live Band provided entertainment.