Weaver donates $250K to Jacksonville special education school
Now, she’s challenging the community to help the school finish its capital campaign
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just in time for the holidays, Delores Barr Weaver is making a major donation to a Jacksonville school for students with learning differences – and she’s challenging the community to chip in, too.
On Friday, Morning Star School announced that Weaver has pledged $250,000 toward its campaign to fund the construction of a new high school. Weaver’s donation brings the campaign to $1.5 million of its $1.6 million goal, and she’s offered to match up to $50,000 in donations to raise the rest of the money.
“Morning Star School has demonstrated the need for and the community investment in the Building a Brighter Future capital campaign as it has progressed,” Weaver said. “By issuing a challenge grant, I hope to inspire others to join me in supporting a successful finish to this worthwhile campaign.”
The campaign will allow the school to build a new high school that’s expected to nearly double the size of its existing campus. Plans include two new wings, eight classrooms and a state-of-the-art media and learning center, which will be named after Weaver.
“We used savings and a loan to build our new high school so completing the campaign on time was crucial for future success,” said Maria Johnson, the school’s director of development. “To receive a call from The Community Foundation saying Mrs. Weaver wanted to help was thrilling.”
Located on Mickler Road in Arlington, Morning Star School serves K-12 students from Northeast Florida with learning and intellectual differences, attention deficit disorders and autism spectrum disorders. To learn more or to donate, visit the school’s website.
