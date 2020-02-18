FBI recognizes UF Health employee for emergency preparedness work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An emergency preparedness coordinator for UF Heath was recognized Tuesday as a recipient of the 2019 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award.

Jennifer Silvey-Cason works to ensure that Jacksonville’s medical community can successfully serve patients’ needs following a disaster.

Silvey-Cason has strengthened the Duval County Emergency Preparedness Plan by donating her personal time and expertise. She also formed an all-volunteer group that focuses on victim reunification after a mass casualty event.

Additionally, Silvey-Cason has brought attention to the need for improved mental health programs for first responders and victim advocates.

Silvey-Cason said Jacksonville has a spirit of resiliency due to proper management and planning ahead of a potential mass causality situation.

“With all my travels around the country, speaking about this, we are so far ahead because we are already coming together," Silvey-Cason said. "All of our partners, we’ve established relationships, we’re training together, we’re educating together and we’re having those conversations prior to an incident happening. And we’ve learned from other lessons that have occurred.”

She encourages all families to have a family disaster plan that covers natural disasters, such as hurricanes and fires, and mass causality events.

FBI Director Christopher Wray will present the award to Silvey-Cason at a ceremony in May at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.