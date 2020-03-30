Jacksonville business donates thousands of gloves to assisted living facilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One Jacksonville business isn’t letting the COVID-19 outbreak stop it from helping the community.

Mobility Plus helps senior citizens get around.

Owner Tim Mobley bought the franchise in late February, but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to their operations. The company on Monday donated 2,000 gloves to assisted living facilities across the city -- a total of 4,000 gloves so far.

Mobley said even though the pandemic has been a major blow to his business, they have to reach out to others in need.

“We know that there’s PPE (personal protective equipment), coming, but no one knows when. So it’s what we can do to give back," Mobley said.

Starling assisted living told News4Jax that every time an employee has an interaction with a resident, they change gloves.

Starling facilities have more than 90 residents, and Starling Vice President of Operations Megan Kennedy said they are grateful for the donation.

“I think anybody in health care appreciates the attention to what our nurses and caregivers and frontline staff are doing on a daily basis right now," Kennedy said."They are walking into stressful situations, potentially contracting infections themselves and putting the needs of our residents and other sick individuals first on a daily basis."

Mobility Plus plans to donate thousands of gloves to more facilities.

Anyone interested in learning more about how to donate gloves and masks to Starling is asked to email seniorstrong@starlingliving.com.