Bacardi plant in Jacksonville now making hand sanitizer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bacardi Bottling Company has turned its building on Jacksonville’s Northside into a plant that’s making hand sanitizer.

It’s delivering to law enforcement officers and other first responders. The company itself is producing sanitizer for the entire state of Florida.

Manufacturing Director Darrin Mueller said that from the start of the coronavirus crisis, Bacardi began working on ways to help out in the pandemic.

The results have already made a difference.

“This week, we had the fortunate opportunity to produce about 24,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for those on the frontlines fighting this pandemic,” Mueller said.

Bacardi delivered bottles to police at Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and the Jacksonville International Airport. It’s also made deliveries to UF Health and Baptist Hospital.

The company is coordinating with mayors and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

“This is just a small token of our appreciation back to the communities and those fighting on the front lines, because without them, without our first responders, without our medical professionals, you know, none of this would start to slow if it wasn’t for them and taking the proper precautions,” Mueller said.