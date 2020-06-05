Jacksonville company’s annual program grants new roof to COVID-19 heroes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville-based company that gives away a new roof to a deserving recipient every year is focusing its charitable efforts this year on COVID-19 front-line heroes.

Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters announced its fourth annual Every Shingle Heart initiative this week.

The family-owned company, which opened in 2015, is partnering with roofing manufacturer GAF to give away a free roof to one health care worker or first responder in Northeast Florida.

“As a local company, we knew it was our duty to step up and give back to our community during these difficult times,” said Cameron Shouppe, president and co-owner of Reliant. “Health care workers and first responders have been making the ultimate sacrifice over these last several months during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to return the favor to someone in these fields.”

The roof gift will include all labor and materials.

“This roof will have the best materials on the market today,” Shouppe said. “These doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, EMTs, and everyone involved in the medical and first responder sectors are putting their lives on the line every day. They deserve the very best roofing system we can provide.”

Reliant is hoping their choice to get involved in initiatives to help the local community will motivate others to do the same.

“It’s clear to all of us that many businesses are struggling and facing hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, we hope that those who are able to give back to others will be encouraged to find ways to help. Now more than ever, it’s extremely important that we rally together as a city and support each other,” said Sean Shapiro, CEO of Reliant.

To nominate someone for a new roof, go to www.reliantroofing.com/everyshingleheart, and fill out the nomination form. Anyone can participate by nominating any health care worker or first responder in need of a new roof such as a family member, friend, or neighbor.

The company will begin taking nominations on June 15 and will accept them until July 31. The recipient chosen will be announced on Aug. 15.