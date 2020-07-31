81ºF

Local couple joins ‘the good fight’ with 25K pounds of donated food

Dale and Jan Jirousek enlisted friends, neighbors to help amid pandemic

Bruce Hamilton, The Morning Show anchor

Donations collected through the efforts of Jan and Dale Jirousek (Courtesy of Jan and Dale Jirousek)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dale and Jan Jirousek know the toll COVID-19 is taking on the community. Jan, being a retired nurse, understands the urgency of providing necessities and support to people in need.

They reached out to the Lutheran Social Service’s Nourishment Network, a hunger relief program, to see what they could do about helping with weekly food donations. 

When they got their answer, they enlisted the help of friends and neighbors in their Del Web Community to, as they put it, “participate in the good fight.”

Donations collected through the efforts of Jan and Dale Jirousek (Courtesy of Jan and Dale Jirousek)

The Jirouseks wanted to turn a climate of fear, concern and hoarding into one of charity.

Through sheer determination -- and with the help of others -- they collected $3,000. 

Consequently, they have been able to make food donations several times a week since the coronavirus pandemic hit. They have delivered an estimated 25,000 pounds of food, including canned goods and fresh produce, and hygiene items.

It’s all because they wanted to make a “Positively Jax” difference.

