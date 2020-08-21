Local man with cerebral palsy uses ‘never give up attitude’ to aid others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – James Russell is all about making a Positively Jax difference. This 23-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, wants to help others.

He established a nonprofit organization called the “James Russell Fund.” For the past several years his goal has been to aid community organizations like Builders Care and the Children’s Home Society.

This summer his mission was to collect school supplies to make sure that area students, who might otherwise go without, have everything they need to succeed.

James Russell didn't give up on collecting school supplies for children in need, despite the pandemic. (Provided by James Russell)

Because of the pandemic finding a location to physically hold the annual event proved to be a challenge. But that didn’t stop James. As a result of his “never give up attitude,” that’s what his grandmother calls it, James decided to hold a virtual event.

He hosted an auction and raffle on his Facebook page to raise funds to get those much-needed school supplies for those students.

Not only that, when the owners of Hurricane Grill and Wings in Neptune Beach heard about James’ efforts they decided to help and set up a drop off location to collect even more school supplies.

A great example of people coming together during this pandemic to make a “Positively Jax” difference.