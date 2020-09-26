Annual Dreams Come True 5K kicks off -- virtually

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dreams Come True is still running its annual 5K fundraiser -- but the nonprofit has made some changes in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fundraiser kicked off Saturday -- in a new virtual format.

The organization said participants can choose their own means of running or walking, whether it’s a treadmill or a street in their neighborhood.

Participants are asked to form a team and register and then they can lace up their shoes and run, walk or roll anytime between Sept. 26 and Oct. 18.

“This is a flexible, safe, option during these times, while still raising money for the dreams of local children,” Dreams Come True said.

Once you register, you will receive a DCT5K mask, and Dreams Come True will donate a mask to one of its health care partners in your honor.

“We are providing masks in place of medals this year," the organization explained on its website.

Participants will have the chance to earn a 2020 DCT5K shirt by raising $150 or more through their fundraising page.

You already get a head start because your registration fee counts toward the $150 goal.

Once you finish your run/walk, you will not be required to submit times or distance. But Dreams Come True highly encourages everyone to post/share pictures and more on social media during the official race period to help spread the word.

For more information or to register or donate, go to https://www.dreamscometrue.org/.