Nonprofit collecting items Saturday for seniors in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ElderSource is hosting a community donation Shop & Drop event at its Mandarin headquarters on Saturday to benefit local seniors.
The local nonprofit organization is asking people to purchase and drop off nonperishable items that seniors need.
ElderSource staff members will accept donations in the parking lot at 10688 Old St. Augustine Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will sort, bag and deliver the items to elderly members of the community who are in need.
Items that ElderSource officials hope will be dropped off include:
- Hand wipes, sanitizer
- Tissues
- Adult coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, pens
- Activities books – word search, Sudoku, playing cards
- Toiletries – soap, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrush
*No sweets, canned or boxed food or perishables.
Please note that donations are only being accepted on Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. as ElderSource staff continues to work remotely and office hours are limited.