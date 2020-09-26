Nonprofit collecting items Saturday for seniors in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – ElderSource is hosting a community donation Shop & Drop event at its Mandarin headquarters on Saturday to benefit local seniors.

The local nonprofit organization is asking people to purchase and drop off nonperishable items that seniors need.

ElderSource staff members will accept donations in the parking lot at 10688 Old St. Augustine Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. They will sort, bag and deliver the items to elderly members of the community who are in need.

Items that ElderSource officials hope will be dropped off include:

Hand wipes, sanitizer

Tissues

Adult coloring books, colored pencils, crayons, pens

Activities books – word search, Sudoku, playing cards

Toiletries – soap, shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrush

*No sweets, canned or boxed food or perishables.