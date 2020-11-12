Veteran honored with new home in Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Sgt. Bradley Thomas of the Marine Corps and his wife, Kori, received a life-changing surprise on Veterans Day: a brand new, mortgage-free home in Fernandina Beach.

It’s all thanks to Maxwell House, which worked in partnership with Operation Finally Home.

Thomas, a decorated veteran, has overcome several hardships while transitioning from military to civilian life. He’s medically retired from service four years after being injured by a roadside bomb.

Post-traumatic stress lingered and joblessness was a reality, but Thomas preserved.

He’s dedicated his life to giving back to his fellow veterans and family. He’s even started his own nonprofit with the sole mission of helping veterans through fishing charters and guided hunts.

Thomas is just one of hundreds of thousands of veterans who have struggled to find a home that fits their needs, as well as their family’s needs. And homelessness among the nation’s veterans is a very real and painful reality.

But now, there’s new hope for Thomas and his family members, who plan to be in their new Fernandina Beach home before Christmas.

Through Nov. 23, people can thank Thomas for his service and congratulate him and his family on Twitter by using the hashtag #MaxwellHousesforHeroes.