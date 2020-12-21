Volunteers with WithLove Charity drop off toys for children with life-threatening illnesses

Volunteers with WithLove Charity on Monday dropped off toys for children with life-threatening illnesses at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours and the Ronald McDonald House.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers with WithLove Charity on Monday dropped off toys for children with life-threatening illnesses at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours and the Ronald McDonald House.

Each year for the last eight years, the nonprofit has thrown a party to go with it but couldn’t this year because of COVID-19 concerns.

Still, WithLove Charity founder Taylor Scheibe, who is a cancer survivor herself, said she wanted to brighten the day of the children getting treatment.

“When I got older, I realized that I wanted to give back to the community that not only took care of me but also the kids that are going through what I went through,” Scheibe said. “So for me, it’s most important to make sure these kids realize that they’re still kids, they’re so loved and they’re surrounded by so much support during this hard journey.”

The organization’s next event is Valentine’s Day.