JaxPort employees donate nearly $19K to local charities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two local charities are getting a nice boost thanks to more than $18,600 in donations from JaxPort employees, the port authority announced Monday.

Employees pooled what they could spare to raise the money in support United Way of Northeast Florida and Creating Healthier Communities, which provide social and health services to Jacksonville-area families.

JaxPort Chairman Jamie Shelton called the donations, part of the 2020 JaxPort Charity Drive, a show of remarkable generosity.

“Despite the challenges we all faced in 2020, JaxPort employees continued to give back, making a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors in Northeast Florida at a time when the need is greater than usual,” Shelton said in a statement.

Since 2002, JaxPort employees have donated over $700,000 to the two local nonprofit organizations, which say the needs of the people they serve have only grown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

