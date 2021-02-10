‘Night to Shine’ special needs prom continues with COVID precautions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The annual Night to Shine prom for people with special needs will continue in Jacksonville with new safety precautions.

Jacksonville-native Tim Tebow started the event in 2015. Since then, it’s fanned out across the globe, with hundreds of thousands of VIP guests and volunteers.

While the pandemic has made many of the proms virtual, the Jacksonville committee is continuing the tradition with an in-person, drive-thru red carpet Friday afternoon. Masks are required.

It’ll be held at Florida State College at Jacksonville’s South Campus on Beach Boulevard from 2-5 p.m. Guests will be given gift bags with crowns, thanks to donations.

News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci will return to host the red carpet party alongside city of Jacksonville director of public affairs Nikki Kimbleton. First responders from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will also have a surprise display.

“This year looks a little different, but the collaboration has come up with an experience to keep guests safe and still make all the guests or kings and queens of Night To Shine feel loved and valued,” said Jessica Harrison, an organizer with the Church of Eleven22. “Guests will also be able to experience a ‘Shine-thru’ and drive the red carpet before going home to enjoy Night to Shine virtually.”

“Kings” and “Queens” are still able to sign up to enjoy the experience. Community members can register to volunteer on the red carpet to welcome the guest. They can also help with parking.

Registration forms and more details are available at nighttoshinejax.com.

There will be a live virtual experience for guests worldwide, starting at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Registration for that part is available for people with special needs 14 and over, just click here.