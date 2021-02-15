4-year-old battling leukemia, generous older sister, treated to limo ride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl who went through a bone-marrow transplant last year received a ride of a lifetime thanks to a complete stranger.

Sloane Stadt was diagnosed with a life-threatening form of Leukemia called AML and received bone marrow from her 9-year-old sister last August. After a tough recovery, Sloane’s mom Ashley decided to give her a celebration to include a fully decked-out limousine ride.

When Larry Gilmore, with Luxury Transportation, came across Sloane’s story, he said he knew what he had to do.

“We did the pink theme for her,” Gilmore said. “It’s all about lights, especially for kids.”

“He had the red carpet rolled out, balloons ready and she felt like a star on her big night,” said Sloane’s mother, Ashley Stadt.

Sloan -- a woman of few words -- only said the ride was “great” and she would gladly do it again!