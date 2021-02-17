Winn-Dixie showers health care workers with random acts of kindness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winn Dixie celebrated “Random Acts of Kindness Day” on Wednesday by giving back to some of the community’s essential health care workers.

The company presented 500 bags of food items to hospital employees at Wolfson Children’s Hospital and Baptist Health.

They were behind-the-scenes employees, like maintenance workers, who help keep the hospital running.

The bags included shelf sustainable items the workers can use to feed their families as they also navigate the pandemic.

“In this time of need right now, where everything is kind of hard .. it’s going to help out,” said Baptist Health employee Terrance Bennett, who pointed out not having to buy groceries means extra money in his pocket.

And giving back feels good for everyone involved. Winn-Dixie North Florida Regional Vice President Shawn Sloan said it was about showing the respect and gratitude the health care workers deserve.

“To give back to the community is something we take very seriously at Southeastern Grocers. We have essential workers as well, but then there’s the local heroes who really go above and beyond and it really feels good to do that,” Sloan said.

Each Winn-Dixie store is also sending free bagels and cream cheese to a local school, fire station, police station or frontline organization of their choice. They want to encourage others to pay it forward.