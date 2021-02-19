Paws & Stripes program for veterans, shelter dogs gets $30K donation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Farah & Farah law firm and the Jacksonville community raised nearly $30,000 for the Paws & Stripes program for FIVE STAR Veterans Center and the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Eddie and Chuck Farah presented the large check to the program on Friday at Intuition Ale Works.

The donation was part of a fundraiser that invited community members to purchase a limited-time craft beer, called “For the Pups, Man,” -- every pint purchased meant a $4 donation, and Farah & Farah also matched each dollar up to $10,000 from website donations.

Participating Breweries included Intuition Ale Works, Kanine Social, Brewhound Dog Park + Bar, and Really Good Beer Stop.

The Paws & Stripes program provides in-depth volunteer training to post-9/11 service members, teaching them how to work with shelter dogs.

Because of the community’s support, FIVE STAR will be able to assist with future vet bills, secure food and equipment for the dogs, and transport veterans to the program.

In light of recent spikes in depression because of COVID-19, some funds will also be used to hire a part-time mental health caseworker to provide direct support for veterans who are struggling.