Positively Jax: Local company collecting water for Texas after winter disaster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Paul Davis Restoration of North Florida is holding a water drive for Texas after it was hit by a massive winter storm that left millions without power and safe drinking water.

“Our way to give back here in Jacksonville, Florida is to send them water so that the people of Texas have drinking water and water to cook with,” said Scott Brooks, emergency recovery coordinator.

The company has two locations for people to donate water on Saturday.

You can drop cases off at the Winn-Dixie on San Jose Boulevard and at 1140 Durbin Creek Blvd. in Julington Creek until 5 p.m. The company has been collecting cases of water over the past few days.

“It’s been incredible,” said Brooks. “So far, we had a lady the other day at one of the other Winn Dixies, she gave us a $500 donation of water. We had two gentlemen yesterday buy over 30 cases.”

As of Saturday morning, Brooks said, they had collected hundreds of cases of water.

“I can’t thank the people of Jacksonville enough for stepping up and just the outpouring of love,” explained Brooks. “As people of this country, we need to come together in more ways than one, and what better way to come together than to help each other.”

Brooks said the Cajun Navy will pick up the cases of water and get them to Houston next week. For more information on how to help, visit the company’s Facebook page.