A city worker in Atlantic Beach helped rescue a young otter after it became stuck in a storm drain!

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A city worker in Atlantic Beach helped rescue a young otter after it became stuck in a storm drain.

Monica Maldonado McCowan shared this photo of her brother, Emilio, holding the fuzzy creature near Atlantic Beach Elementary School. Another woman heard the distressed animal chirping and called the city.

We’re told the otter pup was brought to a wildlife sanctuary to be taken care of.

He is a true hometown hero!