10,000 'Meals of Hope' to be distributed to 22 Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Farm Bureau will be hosting a Meals of Hope packing event at the Duval County extension office Thursday, April 15, 2021.

10,000 meals will be distributed to 1,666 students in 22 schools of District 6 as early as Thursday.

Duval County Farm Bureau and community volunteers will pack 10,000 shelf-stable fortified meals which include 21 vitamins and minerals, according to a release. Meals will be distributed to children and families suffering from or at risk of hunger.

These bags are supplied with enough food to feed the whole family. Each bag contains enough food to provide six to eight meals.

Meals of Hope food packages are designed to address the need for an economical, nutritious solution to aid in the fight against hunger.

Duval County Farm Bureau is proud to partner with The Mission of Meals of Hope “to inspire and empower communities to come together to end hunger.”

