Art students liven up Orange Park Medical Center’s pediatric unit

Middleburg High School art students recently breathed new life into Orange Park Medical Center with a bunch of new ceiling tiles in the pediatric unit.

Using art supplies funded by donations to the hospital’s volunteer program, students designed and painted tiles that fit the animal theme on display throughout the hospital’s pediatric unit.

The effort was led by art teacher Adam Goodwin, who joined students Adrianna Ouztx, Lydia Smart and Jasmine Bole when they presented their work to the hospital’s pediatric healthcare staff.

“We’ve wanted to do this for three to four years,” Goodwin said. “We thought it would be fun for the kids in the hospital and it was fun for my students. We enjoyed it.”

The students’ artwork can now be found throughout OPMC’s pediatric unit. It’s part of the hospital’s effort to make its pediatric areas a welcoming setting for children during their visits.

Suzanne Jones, director of women and children services for OPMC, called it a heartwarming project.

“We know these students have had a challenging year dealing with the pandemic, yet they took the time to do something so special for our patients,” Jones said. “It really means a lot to us.”