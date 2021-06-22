Volunteers wanted for Losco Regional Park cleanup

The Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are inviting volunteers to take part in a cleanup at Losco Regional Park on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Want to spend some time outdoors while doing your part to keep our parks clean? You’re in luck.

The Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks are looking for volunteers to help with trail maintenance and litter cleanup at Losco Regional Park on Wednesday. Volunteers will meet up at the park, located at 10931 Hood Rd., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Besides preserving our natural resources, this volunteer cleanup is a great way to do your part to make a Positively Jax difference in our community. In addition to charity and kindness, volunteerism is one of the key pillars behind this campaign.

If you’re interested in volunteering on Wednesday, be sure to wear closed-toed shoes, clothes you don’t mind getting dirty, work gloves and a hat. It’s recommended that you bring sunscreen, bug repellent, sunglasses and a reusable water bottle.

The Timucuan Parks Foundation will have extra work gloves, equipment and supplies on hand. Snacks and water will be provided.

While everyone is welcome to take part, volunteers under 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Waiver forms are available on the Timucuan Park Foundation’s website.

If you can’t make it out to Wednesday’s cleanup, don’t sweat it. Additional volunteer opportunities are coming up on July 5 at Hanna Park, July 7 at Baldwin Rail Trail and Castaway Island Preserve on July 21.