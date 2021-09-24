Local first-grader uses creativity, art to help River City kids in need

Elementary school student Brinkley Minter is using her paintings to raise money so children at Sulzbacher can afford Halloween costumes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brinkley Minter, a first-grader at John E. Ford Elementary school, has been very busy these past few weeks, painting and selling artwork to complete her mission to help River City kids in need.

Specifically, Minter is using the money from her paintings to buy Halloween costumes for kids at the Sulzbacher Center. With the center hosting its annual Halloween party, Minter’s generosity allows children the chance to dress up and participate in all the spooky fun.

“I just really like helping people and thought it would be a really good idea,” said Minter. “I have been painting paintings for people and raising money to get kids at Sulzbacher Halloween costumes.”

The paintings’ themes are very spooky, and bats are her favorite thing to draw.

“She’s done a ton. Probably easily 30 to 40 paintings over the past week and she’s sold most of them. Which has been amazing” said her mother, Gwynne Minter, “From a kid to more children the thought of not having a costume made her so sad and if she wants to help with that, it’s really heartwarming and realizing how much help even at this micro-level, so we’ve been very very proud of her.”

Minter is proving that no act or person is too small to make a positive difference.

“Thank you for all the donating so far,” said Minter, “I think they will be very happy.”

If you want to purchase a painting or donate to her mission, you can find more information at Minter’s costume fundraiser.