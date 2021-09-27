Jacksonville Marine presents Safe Animal Shelter of Clay County with $25,000 donation

Jacksonville Marine owners Rusty Gardner and Daniel Smith chose the shelter as their charity of choice for the donation and presented the check to Safe Animal Shelter Executive Director Sherry Mansfield.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A paw-sitive donation was made to help animals in Clay County.

Jacksonville Marine through a partnership with the Bill & Kristin Fenech Foundation and Barletta Pontoon Boats donated $25,000 to the Safe Animal Shelter of Clay County.

The Bill & Kristin Fenech Foundation, established by Barletta Pontoon Boat owner Bill Fenech, offered to donate one percent of Jacksonville Marine’s model year 2021 wholesale shipments with Jacksonville Marine matching at least 10 percent of the pledged amount.

The Foundation provided $22,350 and Jacksonville Marine donated $2,650 to bring the total donation to $25,000.

“We are grateful to partner with the Fenech Foundation and Barletta Pontoons to give back to our community,” said Gardner. “I have always been blown away by Bill Fenech’s generosity to his employees and business partners and this charitable giving offer is just another example of that generosity. We are thankful to them for helping us support our local shelter.”

Gardner and Smith chose the no-kill animal shelter because of their and Barletta’s mutual love of animals. They all believe animals are a part of the family and every customer who buys a Barletta Pontoon Boat also receives a dog dish with their purchase.

