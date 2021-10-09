‘Time to end this pandemic’: Community health fair encourages vaccinations

The organization’s hope is to get more people especially African Americans vaccinated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For those who were still looking to get vaccinated or were unsure what to do, Saturday’s free community health fair at the Clanzel Brown Community Center offered a ton of resources.

From a live panel with doctors to access to free Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Gamma Rho Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated put the event together.

“It’s time to end this pandemic. It’s an unnecessary death at this point,” said Joanne Williams, president of the Gamma Rho Omega Chapter.

The organization’s hope is to get more people, especially African Americans, vaccinated. In fact, cheerleaders cheered you on your way.

The Raines High school cheerleaders were on hand to cheer you on if you wanted to get your vaccine. (WJXT)

“If you want to take the vaccine, we have the Raines High school cheerleaders here to literally cheer you on. And if you’re on the fence we have the medical panel going on right now to give you all the facts,” said Williams.

The event was a two-for-one deal. Not only could you get a vaccine you could also get a mammogram.

The CEO of AGAPE Family Health, Mia Jones, told News4Jax events like this can only be successful with trust.

The Gamma Rho Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated put this event together. (WJXT)

“We’ve got people who are right here, who’ve been here for decades providing health care services to our community. And we know they will listen to them,” said Jones.

The fair lasted until 2 p.m. There’s no set date for the next event yet.