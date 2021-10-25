Jacksonville Police Athletic League surprised with $5K shopping spree

Ahead of National First Responders Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday surprised the Jacksonville Police Athletic League with a $5,000 gift card.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Jaguars Foundation on Monday surprised the Jacksonville Police Athletic League with a $5,000 gift card for a shopping spree.

The donation allowed JaxPAL to purchase new gym supplies and equipment for its boxing program.

Officer Ernest Wilford, a former Jaguars player, was in attendance to shop alongside the officers.

The donation comes ahead of National First Responders Day on Thursday.

PAL works to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among children, officers and the community through positive engagement.