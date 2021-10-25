Partly Cloudy icon
79º
wjxt logo

Positively Jax

Jacksonville Police Athletic League surprised with $5K shopping spree

Donation allows JaxPAL to purchase new gym supplies, equipment for its boxing program

Staff, News4Jax

Tags: Positively Jax, Jacksonville
Ahead of National First Responders Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday surprised the Jacksonville Police Athletic League with a $5,000 gift card.
Ahead of National First Responders Day, Academy Sports + Outdoors on Monday surprised the Jacksonville Police Athletic League with a $5,000 gift card. (Academy Sports + Outdoors)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Jaguars Foundation on Monday surprised the Jacksonville Police Athletic League with a $5,000 gift card for a shopping spree.

The donation allowed JaxPAL to purchase new gym supplies and equipment for its boxing program.

Officer Ernest Wilford, a former Jaguars player, was in attendance to shop alongside the officers.

The donation comes ahead of National First Responders Day on Thursday.

PAL works to promote the prevention of juvenile crime and violence by building relationships among children, officers and the community through positive engagement.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.