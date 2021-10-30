Welcome Home: Sailors of USS Billings return to Mayport from ship’s maiden deployment

Sailors of the USS Billings returned Saturday after a four-month deployment and were reunited with loved ones.

MAYPORT NAVAL STATION, Fla. – The sailors of the USS Billings returned from a four-month deployment Saturday just in time to enjoy some trick-or-treating with their families this Halloween weekend.

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship finished a successful maiden deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations and returned safely to Mayport Naval Station.

The crew of the Billings and the “Snowmen” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 deployed June 28 and worked with the U.S. Coast Guard in the Caribbean Sea in counter-narcotics operations.

Home at last!!!!

USS Billings pic.twitter.com/TRvpQZtbBQ — Bill Austin (@AustinBill13) October 30, 2021

They helped disrupt an estimated 1,597 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of over $111.8 million and removed 13 suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade, a release from the Navy said.

When the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, the Billings joined in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

“I am incredibly proud of the Sailors on Billings for everything they accomplished this deployment, Hooyah Team Billings!” said Cmdr. Brett Seeley, commanding officer aboard Billings. “The incredible work ethic, professionalism, and resiliency of this team was crucial in conducting real-world operations. Taking narcotics off the streets, easing suffering of the people of Haiti through HADR, and building partnerships in this part of the world has had tangible impacts, and sets the stage for those who sail after us. I could not have asked for a better maiden deployment for our mighty warship and the Thundercat crew!”

Ad

Love this so much.

Welcome back USS Billings!!!! pic.twitter.com/STTED3Pz8t — Bill Austin (@AustinBill13) October 30, 2021

On Saturday, families were all smiles as they were reunited with their loved ones who serve aboard the Billings, including a meeting with a new baby.