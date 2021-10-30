Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit makes stop in Jacksonville Beach

The event also has a display showing what it looks like when a wreath is laid on a veteran's grave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit visited Third Street in Jacksonville Beach on Saturday.

The small museum on wheels is filled with knowledge about Wreaths across America and those who have fought for our country.

Sherry Saucerman with the Jean Ribault Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution spoke about the effort.

“A lot of It is unknown. It is a national effort all across the country with cemeteries in all 50 states and it’s really to teach our youth going forward what our veterans do to keep up safe,” Saucerman said.

The Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit made a stop at the beaches. (WJXT)

Inside the Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit are videos and storyboards describing the mission.

“We’ve had several come out and tell us that they cried during some of the presentations inside the exhibit and everyone has been very moved and very supportive,” said Saucerman.

The event also has a display showing what it looks like when a wreath is laid on a veteran’s grave. Members of the Jean Ribault Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutions say guests could even sponsor the wreaths.

Ad

The event also has a display showing what it looks like when a wreath is laid on a veteran's grave. (WJXT)

“We still have almost 300 veterans’ graves that we do not have wreaths sponsored for so that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish,” said Leslie May.

Officials said the Wreaths Across America Ceremony is taking place this year at the Beaches Memorial Garden where more than 600 veterans are buried. That is scheduled for Dec. 18.