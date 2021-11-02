Donate Shoeboxes of Love to help Jacksonville’s homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You can make a difference in the lives of the homeless by donating to the City Rescue Mission’s Annual Shoeboxes of Love project. Share the holiday spirit by donating personal care items for homeless men and women in our community.
The Shoeboxes of Love project is for individuals or groups who want to make a boxed toiletry kit for a homeless person that comes to CRM’s emergency shelter at New Life Inn. People come with little to nothing, so shoeboxes filled with personal hygiene items are a small way to provide hope to those in need.
Please remember that most of these people carry their possessions in a backpack and larger items become heavy. Donors are asked to wrap the box with a blanket and indicate on each box whether it is for a man, a woman, or a child (boy or girl).
City Rescue Mission, nine Fields Auto Group dealerships, nine Tire Outlet stores in Jacksonville and WJXT, Channel 4 are collecting these shoeboxes through Dec. 17.
|MEN AND WOMEN (Travel size toiletries)
|KIDS (Travel size toiletries)
|Blanket • Toothbrush, toothpaste, dental floss (No mouthwash due to alcohol content) • Shampoo/conditioner • Deodorant • Soap/washcloth • Shaving cream/disposable razors • Sunscreen • Tissues/Wet Wipes • Hand or body lotion • Small devotional • Mints • Socks • Brush or comb
|Children’s body wash or soap • Children’s shampoo/conditioner • Children’s toothpaste & toothbrush • Tissues • Body lotion • A small book or toy • Hairbrush
PRINTABLE: Drop off locations and suggested items
Shoeboxes of Love may be dropped off at the City Rescue Mission, 426 S. McDuff Ave., WJXT studios at 4 Broadcast Place, or more than a dozen other locations:
|• Fields Cadillac of Jacksonville, 7999 Blanding Blvd.
|• Tire Outlet - 1250 3rd Street North
|• Lexus of Orange Park, 7040 Blanding Blvd.
|• Tire Outlet - 10220 New Berlin Road
|• Tire Outlet - 4854 San Juan Ave.
|• Mercedes Benz Orange Park, 7018 Blanding Blvd.
|• Tire Outlet - 10995 N Main St.
|• Porsche Jacksonville, 10100 Atlantic Blvd.Tire Outlet -
|• Tire Outlet - 11460 Beach Blvd.
|• Lexus of Jacksonville, 10259 Atlantic Blvd.
|• Tire Outlet - 9213 Merrill Road
|• Mercedes Benz Jacksonville, 10231 Atlantic Blvd.
|• Tire Outlet - 463371 State Rd 200 W.
|• Land Rover Jaguar, 11217 Atlantic Blvd.
|• Tire Outlet - 1215 St Johns Pkwy.
|• Cadillac St. Augustine, 375 Outlet Mall Blvd.
|• Closets By Design, 3728 Philips Hwy.