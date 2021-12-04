FPL helps transform veteran’s St. Johns County home for the holidays

Twenty-five volunteers with Florida Power and Light got into the Christmas spirit on Friday, stepping up to put up over 250,000 energy-efficient twinkling lights at the home of a hero living in St. Johns County.

Kevin Steele’s name came up as being the most deserving on a list of individuals from around the state of Florida.

“There’s definitely a tingley, warm spot that happens inside your heart when you have the opportunity to give back to someone who’s given so much,” said Bryan Swindell with Florida Power and Light.

And when the family pulled up to see their house all dressed up for Christmas, the children were startled -- and their dad, stunned.

“Oh, I don’t know what to think. This is pretty unreal,” Steele said. “I’m so incredibly thankful someone would take the time to do this for us.”

Steele says Christmas is a big time of year for his family, and his wife, Susan, usually makes sure he gets to work putting up lights and decorations.

“I don’t get around as fast and as good as I used to,” he said. “And she started letting me let it slide so I took advantage of that and kept letting it slide.”

And now he knows why.

Steele is thrilled he doesn’t have to put up the lights this year, but what happened here today means much more than that.

“Just to feel the love from others, you know. That they would take the time to think of me and my family. I just couldn’t ask for more. I’m so grateful,” he said.

Steele and his wife were both in the Marine Corps. When they retired, they moved to St. Johns County.

Steele started working with K9s For Warriors and is content to continue serving.

“I believe that’s my calling in life,” Steele said. “And I’m just glad I get to continue to help my fellow veterans.”