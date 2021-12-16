Inmates learning how to train future service dogs

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working with K9s For Warriors to create Paws For Change, and the first graduation was held Wednesday at the Montgomery Correctional Facility.

It’s a program designed to teach inmates how to train future service dogs.

Inmates have been teaching dogs the importance of teamwork, accepting a friendly stranger, and how to sit and stay.

The first graduation was held Wednesday at the Montgomery Correctional Facility.

Inmates say the program has also helped them.

“Basically we got them, and they don’t know too much, so we had to really figure them out first, and once we figured them out, we had to basically work with them and help them work through a couple challenging things,” said Deano Eliam. “But after that, it’s been a blast. They’ve been really, really here for us as much as we have been here for them.”

Based in Ponte Vedra Beach, K9s For Warriors provides trained service dogs to military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma.