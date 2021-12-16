‘Merry & Joy’: Positively JAX series with firefighters & law enforcement hopes to inspires others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is kicking off a Positively JAX series called “Merry & Joy” in the hopes of inspiring you to pay it forward this holiday season.

With the help of an anonymous donor offering homegrown fruits, vegetables and turkeys, along with generous gifts from local law enforcement and firefighters, Mary Baer and Joy Purdy are making surprise deliveries around town, helping lift spirits and showing how any little gesture can go a very long way.

Our first stop was to see Stacey Williams-Brown, who is a mother of three living in the Vista Landing Apartments near Jacksonville’s Grand Park community. Our cameras followed JFRD firefighters who are part of the nonprofit JW3 Missions – a group formed organically as they helped others in the community. These firefighters assembled a furniture donation for Williams-Brown.

Brad Judah, a JFRD engineer, told us how they first met her.

“Actually, when we were delivering furniture, to 114, she stopped me on the way out and asked what we were doing. I told her. She said she had some needs, so made some phone calls. I think we came back the next week or so and helped her out,” Judah said.

Ad

Williams-Brown was very thankful when everyone showed up to surprise her with the food from our anonymous donor.

“I just appreciate it, and God bless him and their family,” she said.

And then, another gift – this one from the Jacksonville Firefighters Union.

Lt. Josh Montoro, with JFRD, presented Williams-Brown with about $380 in gift cards.

“Oh, my goodness,” she said.

“We’re just so thankful we could help out,” said Montoro.

“God has truly been good to us through the ups and the downs,” said Williams-Brown. “And I’ve actually been unemployed for a whole year, but God has not let me suffer, and I thank him for that.”

Continue to watch News4JAX as we share more surprise deliveries to local families. And again, as you watch “Merry & Joy,” we hope you are inspired to pay it forward!