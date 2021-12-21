57º
Positively Jax

Local Dairy Queen owners make Positively Jax difference for Jacksonville kids

Bruce Hamilton, The Morning Show anchor

Scott Geeser and Missy Harris have partnered with the Children's Miracle Network and the hospitals they work with since 2008.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Scott Geeser and Missy Harris work miracles -- miracles that make a Positively Jax difference for children in Jacksonville through the Children’s Miracle Network.

The business partners have partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network and the hospitals they work with since 2008. In fact, they’ve raised almost $219,000 to help children being treated at UF Health Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

Geeser and Harris own the Dairy Queen on Kingsley Avenue in Orange Park. For 40 years they’ve been serving Blizzards and making banana splits. And each year they deliver Blizzards to Wolfson Children’s Hospital on Miracle Treat Day. Throughout the year they host a number of fundraising events.

In fact, when Geeser and Harris hire a new employee, part of their training involves learning about fundraising for the Children’s Miracle Network.

Their Positively Jax efforts don’t end there. Geeser and Harris take to a number of Jacksonville neighborhoods and hold fall festival fundraising events. And each year, right around the time Monster Jam comes to town, they establish a money-raising effort on Children’s Miracle Network’s behalf focusing on a Monster Jam favorite, Grave Digger.

Ask the folks at the Children’s Miracle Network about Geeser and Harris and they won’t mince words. They’ll tell you they “go above and beyond to raise funds in our greater JAX community.”

