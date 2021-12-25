Sulzbacher staff serves hundreds of hot meals to those in need on Christmas Day

The meals served by Sulzbacher staff were made up of eggs, French toast, chicken and waffles, cinnamon rolls, fruit, coffee and juices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The staff at Sulzbacher served around 500 meals to Jacksonville’s underserved community on Christmas morning.

The hot meals were distributed to clients at Sulzbacher’s East Adams Street and Springfield Boulevard locations.

“I know a lot of (people struggling with homelessness) out here, and the majority of them really are thankful to be able to get a good meal on Christmas Day,” said Miguel, a client of Sulzbacher. “They are guaranteed to get a good meal right here.”

Sulzbacher has been serving these hot meals since 1995. Emily Knight-Smith, a spokesperson for the organization, told News4JAX serving the community has looked different during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sulzbacher has been serving these hot meals since 1995. (WJXT)

“Our kitchen staff is doing an incredible job in doing something super special for breakfast, without the assistance of volunteers,” Knight-Smith said.

The organization hasn’t had volunteer support since March 2020.

The meals served by Sulzbacher staff on Christmas morning were made up of eggs, French toast, chicken and waffles, cinnamon rolls, fruit, coffee and juices. Everyone also received a stocking with essentials and gifts inside that were provided by community advocates, Knight-Smith said.

Ad

“I wasn’t really expecting it to be that awesome. I’m really thankful because I wasn’t going to come down, but my old-school partner asked me to come with him,” Miguel said. “I’m thankful I did come because the food was awesome. It was pretty good.”