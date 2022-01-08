CSX, HabiJax make dreams come true for military veteran, her 10-year-old son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With a prayer and appreciation all around, a veteran of the National Guard became the newest HabiJax homeowner Friday.

Ebony Dobson and her 10-year-old son, Windell, couldn’t believe their brand new home. Sponsored by CSX, the HabiJax house has two stories, a spacious new kitchen and plenty of room inside and out.

Dobson couldn’t wipe a smile off her face as she checked out her bedroom.

“This is so perfect,” she said. “I don’t have to hear too much gaming up here.”

Outside, a big beautiful backyard for gardening, cooking out and playing.

“Today means stability for me and my son,” Dobson said. “Of course, a beautiful yard to play in and to make many memories with my family.”

And for her son --

“It means joy and happiness, and it also means that I can have get a lot of friends over here and make new friends,” Windell said.

It’s been a year in the making, and she’s grateful for the home. Monte Walker, CEO of HabiJax said 200 or more hours were put in to building the house.

Ad

“Just seeing the smiles and the reaction of the family is just worth its weight in gold and this was a good example of it,” Walker said.

HabiJax has built over 2,300 homes in the Jacksonville community. This home was the 26th that CSX has sponsored.