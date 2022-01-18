Students team up with nature society for MLK Day clean-up event

The MLK Day Clean-Up Event in West Augustine, hosted by the student-led West Augustine Nature Society together with many local organizations and businesses, was a huge success on Monday.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The West Augustine Nature Society teamed up with local organizations and businesses for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.

Dozens of volunteers picked up trash and recycling off the streets, as littering is a major problem in the neighborhood, organizers said.

The clean-up event began at The Webster School located at 420 N Orange Street, St. Augustine.

The West Augustine Nature Society’s mission is to help the community become a cleaner, greener place despite the recent increase in development and the constant littering, including disposal of garbage and debris in wetlands and natural areas, the organization said.

If you would like to help with events in the future, contact westaugustinenaturesociety@gmail.com.