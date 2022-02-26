‘People are hurting’: Farm Share feeds more than 1,000 local families as food insecurity remains issue in Florida

Hundreds of families who are struggling are getting some much-needed fresh food due to several food distribution events hosted by Farm Share Jacksonville. Farm Share hopes to feed at least 1,000 families today.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As food insecurity in Florida remains a serious issue, one organization is hoping to ease some of that burden.

Farm Share Jacksonville gave out food to more than 1,000 families Saturday.

“It is a need right here right now in America and right here in Duval County,” said Glendora McCargo, who volunteered this weekend. “People are hurting and they need food.”

That is what brought more than 500 families to St. Matthews Catholic Church on Blanding Boulevard Saturday morning.

Bill Bewley was one of them.

“It helps us out especially with the high prices of food and Social Security needs,” he said while waiting in line to get a few bags of food for himself and his family. “It’s really nice to see this happening in Jacksonville.”

Farm Share Jacksonville distributed food to some experiencing food insecurity.

One-third of families in the Sunshine State live below the poverty line. That is nearly 4 million people.

Ad

“People need it,” said Abraham Hassan, who also volunteered. “Look at the cars. People need the help.”

“This is my calling,” McCargo said. “I need to be here. I need to be in my community at all times. That’s what makes us work.”

There were several volunteers who passed out food, including city leaders, first responders, kids, and adults.

According to Farm Share, the bags of food are enough to feed at least a family of four and give them enough food to last three days.

Farm Share also fed 200 families at American Legion Post 197 on Benedict Road.

In Keystone Heights, 40 miles away, 300 families received food at Keystone Heights High School with the Lady Storm Foundation, although the organization says donations are lower than usual because of supply shortages.

Hassan can relate to the hardships as his family came to America from Jerusalem in the 1960s.

“We came to this country with nothing,” he said. “Whatever we can do to help people out, it makes me feel great.”

Ad

For Bewley and his family, he calls this a blessing.

“Just the community outpouring and support in this time of trouble around the world, it’s just nice to know there are people out there,” Bewley said.

For future dates of food distributions, visit: https://www.farmshare.org/food-distributions-florida.