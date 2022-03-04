Force 4 Good: 2 local students accepted into Disney Dreamers Academy

Christianna Alexander and Zachary Andrews are two out of only 100 students selected for the Disney Dreamers Academy Mentoring Program.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney is doing its part in inspiring young people across the state to pursue their dreams.

The company is hosting an educational mentorship program that runs from March 4, 2022, to March 6, 2022.

The program is known as the “Disney Dreamers Academy.” While completing the mentorship, dreamers will have the opportunity to participate in career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars, presentations by celebrity guests, and more.

Ultimately, the program is designed to create more opportunities for Black students as well as teens from underrepresented communities across America. The application process is competitive because they receive thousands of applicants every year and they can only accept 100 students. To apply, you must be a high school student between 13 and 19 years old.

This year, two Jacksonville students are in attendance. They are Christianna Alexander and Zachary Andrews.

Christianna, 16, enjoys studying science and art. She is passionate about sports and acting -- she hopes to one day become an actress and build her beauty business, Sweet Christi’s.

Ad

Zachary, 15, enjoys all subjects in school, although, he prefers math. He hopes to pursue a career in mechanical engineering which stems from his passion for theme parks and roller coasters.

On March 3, 2022, Christianna and Zachary were able to participate in a cavalcade throughout Magic Kingdom in celebration of their acceptance into the program.

Grammy award-winning singer and actress Kelly Rowland was part of the celebration.

She said, “To watch these kids... and they’re so excited to be here. They know exactly who they are. I am honored to be with them.”

Click here for more information.

Follow Disney Dreamers Academy on Instagram or Twitter for updates on applying for the 2023 program.