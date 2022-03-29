Local high school student working to fight Alzheimer’s disease competing in ISEF

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kristi Biswas wants to make a difference in this world. As a result, she has spent her middle and high school years researching various medical conditions.

She spent about 300 hours in the lab at The Mayo Clinic last summer analyzing the types of proteins that can trigger Alzheimer’s disease in the brain.

Her work and discovery have earned her an opportunity to compete in the State Science fair this week in Lakeland and also in the International Science and Engineering competition in May.

”Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the build-up of two proteins. I found in my project that these two proteins are associated with the build-up of those two specific proteins,” explained the 17-year-old.

Kristi is a junior at Paxon School of Advanced Studies. She conducted her research as part of a program that connects local high school students with researchers at Mayo Clinic. She spent the summer working in the lab with her mentors, who helped her conduct research on brain tissue.

“I found that this snip is associated with two main proteins,” she explained pointing at her science board, which stands about 6 feet tall. “This can help us conclude that, that snip will play a big role in genetic formation, pathology or risk,” she said.

In layman’s terms, the junior said if scientists can learn how to prevent or reduce the formation of the proteins she studied, it could be used to treat or perhaps cure Alzheimer’s disease.

Kristi developed a love for science projects as a child watching her older brother compete in science fair competitions. Last year, she won the grand prize at the state science fair for her work studying Parkinson’s disease. The year before, she studied diabetes.

While she is preparing for the state competition this week and the International Science and Engineering Fair in May, she is already researching her next project. She said she is thinking about something involving ALS.

She said she wants to explore becoming a geneticist or a radiologist after college.

Be sure to join us tomorrow during the 8 a.m. hour of The Morning Show when we introduce you to another finalist in the international competition.