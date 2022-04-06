Clay County high schooler among 15 students chosen to receive college scholarship

A Ridgeview High School student was selected to receive a college scholarship, Clay County District Schools announced Wednesday.

Emma Duong was chosen as the Sunshine State Scholar for Clay County. She attended the event last weekend and was picked as one of 15 students to receive a scholarship to any university in Florida for one year.

The Sunshine State Scholars program is a collaboration among the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Education Foundation and the State University System of Florida. Each school district throughout the state selects its top 11th grade students in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics based on established criteria. The students and their parents come together to be recognized for their achievements. They also have opportunities to meet with representatives from Florida’s colleges and universities and learn about STEAM-related study and internship programs.

Congratulations, Emma!