Students from across Clay County District Schools participated in the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida.

Clay County students took part in the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida, the school district announced Wednesday.

Combined, the Clay County District Schools students were awarded more than $15,000 in scholarships and cash.

They also received several other recognitions.

Congratulations to all of the students involved!

Clay County District Schools students participated in the State Science and Engineering Fair of Florida (Clay County District Schools)