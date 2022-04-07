Donna Foundation debuts new Mother’s Day 5K this May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Donna Foundation, known for its annual marathon to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer, is adding another running event to its repertoire.

The Black Knight Donna Mother’s Day 5K will be held Saturday, May 7, in Jacksonville’s Riverside neighborhood.

The Foundation said the funds raised will support its mission to provide economic assistance and emotional support to individuals living with breast cancer and fund groundbreaking breast cancer research.

The Foundation said it was inspired to host a Mother’s Day weekend event because 34% of those served by the Foundation in 2021 were mothers with children at home.

Foundation leaders hope to inspire moms everywhere to take steps toward understanding, improving and protecting their breast health.

“Mothers who are actively raising children while undergoing breast cancer treatment face unique challenges,” said Amanda Napolitano, Executive Director of The Donna Foundation. “Our events help breast cancer patients and families face their diagnosis from a place of love instead of fear. We’re excited to debut this new race in Riverside on Mother’s Day weekend, as a way to surround all moms with love and support — especially moms who are patients and survivors.”

This new event is the first Mother’s Day race in Riverside in the Foundation’s 19-year history. The course will begin and end at the historic Friday Musicale at 8 a.m. Along the way, participants will experience the beauty of the neighborhood’s architecture and gardens at the height of the spring blooming season, the Foundation said.

For Melissa Circelli, Chief Human Resources Officer of Black Knight and a board member of The Donna Foundation, the purpose behind this new race hits close to home in more ways than one.

“Black Knight’s headquarters are located in Riverside, and we are delighted to be the title sponsor for The Donna Foundation’s very first Mother’s Day race in our neighborhood,” said Circelli. “I also know firsthand how important it is to uplift families and celebrate survivorship. Black Knight is a longstanding supporter of The Donna Foundation, which has helped many members of the Black Knight family and their loved ones as they battle and have survived breast cancer. This includes our race honoree, Leah Strommer, who recently beat triple-negative breast cancer and benefited from the research funded by The Donna Foundation. Together with our colleagues across the Black Knight enterprise, I look forward to joining The Donna Foundation to celebrate the start of a new tradition this Mother’s Day weekend.”

During the 30 days leading up to Mother’s Day (April 8 through May 8), The Donna Foundation will celebrate moms locally and across the nation. Supporters can join in this effort by:

Registering to run or walk in the Black Knight Donna Mother’s Day 5K. Participants will take off on a brand-new Donna 5K route through Jacksonville’s beautiful Riverside neighborhood, starting and ending at the historic Friday Musicale. With its new hybrid format, runners can choose to gather “Together” in person or run virtually throughout the weekend. Register at mdyw.breastcancermarathon.com

Honoring your mom by posting a photo to the Donna Tribute Wall presented by Florida Blue. Follow The Donna Foundation on social media for stories celebrating moms over the coming weeks. Share your photo at mdyw.breastcancermarathon.com/donna-tribute-wall

Contributing to the “Every Mom” gift challenge by making a donation in support of the critical programs of The Donna Foundation, starting a fundraiser or joining an existing fundraising team. Organizations can go the extra mile by hosting a fundraiser in partnership with their place of business. Give or fundraise at support.thedonnafoundation.org/goto/celebratemoms

Talking with the moms in your life about breast health. According to the American Cancer Society , an estimated 5-10% of breast cancer cases are thought to be hereditary. Discussing your family’s breast cancer history with relatives and medical providers is an important step toward monitoring, managing and maintaining your breast health.

Joining the conversation about moms and breast cancer on Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. The Donna Foundation will host a webinar panel discussion focusing on the most impactful ways to support moms through their breast cancer journey, featuring Kristin Lothman, a mindfulness counselor from Mayo Clinic and breast cancer survivors Kristie Kirschner, Michelle Mecca and Leah Strommer. Facilitated by our Noisy Cancer Comeback Announcer, and breast cancer survivor Fitz Koehler. Streamed live at Facebook.com/26.2withDONNA

Partnering with The Donna Foundation to become a sponsor of the 2022 Black Knight Donna Mother’s Day 5K event. Sponsor and vendor opportunities designed to maximize brand exposure locally, regionally and nationwide to a unique, and desirable demographic are available. Companies can also sponsor race registrations for employees. Learn more at mdyw.breastcancermarathon.com/become-a-sponsor-2022

The Black Knight Donna Mother’s Day 5K is the third and final event of The Donna Foundation’s 2022 Fearless Series. Registration is open at mdyw.breastcancermarathon.com. Full details for The Donna Foundation’s 2023 Fearless Series, including the 16th Annual Donna Marathon Weekend (Feb. 3-5, 2023), will be announced later this year.